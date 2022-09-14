Dr. Sonya Bryant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bryant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonya Bryant, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sonya Bryant, MD
Dr. Sonya Bryant, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som|Wayne State University and is affiliated with Medstar Washington Hospital Center.
Dr. Bryant works at
Dr. Bryant's Office Locations
-
1
Tysons Corner8219 Leesburg Pike Ste 120, Vienna, VA 22182 Directions (703) 698-9335
-
2
Washington Hospital Center106 Irving St NW Ste 422, Washington, DC 20010 Directions (202) 618-5426
-
3
Capitol Hill660 Pennsylvania Ave SE Ste 101, Washington, DC 20003 Directions (202) 618-5385
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Network Health
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bryant?
Dr. Bryant has been treating my father for over 10 years. This was my first experience as a patient, and it was excellent, thorough and honest.
About Dr. Sonya Bryant, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1235388679
Education & Certifications
- Tufts New England Eye
- University Of California
- Wayne State Univ Som|Wayne State University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bryant has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bryant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bryant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bryant works at
Dr. Bryant has seen patients for Floaters, Degenerative Disorders of Globe and Progressive High Myopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bryant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Bryant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bryant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bryant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.