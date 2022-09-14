Overview of Dr. Sonya Bryant, MD

Dr. Sonya Bryant, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som|Wayne State University and is affiliated with Medstar Washington Hospital Center.



Dr. Bryant works at The Retina Group Of Washington in Vienna, VA with other offices in Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Degenerative Disorders of Globe and Progressive High Myopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.