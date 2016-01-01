See All Anesthesiologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Sonya Reddy, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Sonya Reddy, MD

Anesthesiology
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Sonya Reddy, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their fellowship with Rush University Medical Center

Dr. Reddy works at Dept of Anesthesiology in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Department of Anesthesiology
    111 S 11th St Ste 8490, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Reddy?

Photo: Dr. Sonya Reddy, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sonya Reddy, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Reddy to family and friends

Dr. Reddy's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Reddy

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sonya Reddy, MD.

About Dr. Sonya Reddy, MD

Specialties
  • Anesthesiology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1376930115
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Rush University Medical Center
Fellowship
Residency
  • Baylor College Of Medicine
Residency

Hospital Affiliations

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Reddy works at Dept of Anesthesiology in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Reddy’s profile.

Dr. Reddy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.