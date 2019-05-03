Overview of Dr. Sonya Ephraim, MD

Dr. Sonya Ephraim, MD is an Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED &amp; BIOMEDICAL SCI|U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED &amp;amp; BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Montgomery, Jefferson Abington Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Allentown Campus and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.



Dr. Ephraim works at The Institute for Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.