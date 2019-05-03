See All Female Pelvic Medicine And Reconstructive Surgeons in Allentown, PA
Dr. Sonya Ephraim, MD

Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sonya Ephraim, MD

Dr. Sonya Ephraim, MD is an Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED &amp;amp; BIOMEDICAL SCI|U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED &amp;amp;amp; BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Montgomery, Jefferson Abington Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Allentown Campus and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.

Dr. Ephraim works at The Institute for Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ephraim's Office Locations

    Allentown Office
    3050 Hamilton Blvd Ste 200, Allentown, PA 18103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 435-9575

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Einstein Medical Center Montgomery
  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
  • St. Luke's Hospital - Allentown Campus
  • St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginal Prolapse
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • HAP Insurance
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 03, 2019
    Dr. Ephraim was professional, knowledgeable and kind. The bladder sling surgery was immediately successful; I should have done it years ago! The surgery has greatly improved my quality of life and the recovery was so much easier than expected!!
    Christine — May 03, 2019
    About Dr. Sonya Ephraim, MD

    • Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1396992400
    Education & Certifications

    • The Institute For Female Pelvic Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Reconstructive Surgery|The Institute For Female Pelvic Medicine &amp;amp;amp;amp; Reconstructive Surgery
    • Rush University Medical Center
    • U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED &amp;amp;amp; BIOMEDICAL SCI|U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED &amp;amp;amp;amp; BIOMEDICAL SCI
