Dr. Sonya Ephraim, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Sonya Ephraim, MD
Overview of Dr. Sonya Ephraim, MD
Dr. Sonya Ephraim, MD is an Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED &amp; BIOMEDICAL SCI|U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED &amp;amp; BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Montgomery, Jefferson Abington Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Allentown Campus and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.
Dr. Ephraim works at
Dr. Ephraim's Office Locations
Allentown Office3050 Hamilton Blvd Ste 200, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 435-9575
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Montgomery
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital - Allentown Campus
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- HAP Insurance
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ephraim was professional, knowledgeable and kind. The bladder sling surgery was immediately successful; I should have done it years ago! The surgery has greatly improved my quality of life and the recovery was so much easier than expected!!
About Dr. Sonya Ephraim, MD
- Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1396992400
Education & Certifications
- The Institute For Female Pelvic Medicine &amp;amp; Reconstructive Surgery|The Institute For Female Pelvic Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Reconstructive Surgery
- Rush University Medical Center
- U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED &amp;amp; BIOMEDICAL SCI|U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED &amp;amp;amp; BIOMEDICAL SCI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ephraim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ephraim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ephraim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ephraim works at
Dr. Ephraim has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ephraim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ephraim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ephraim.
