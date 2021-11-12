Overview

Dr. Sonya Johnson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at Erlanger Premier Health Care in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.