Dr. Kenkare has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sonya Kenkare, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sonya Kenkare, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from University of Illinois At Chicago / School of Public Health and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Kenkare works at
Locations
1
Rush River North539 N Dearborn St, Chicago, IL 60654 Directions (312) 549-4400
2
Experience Health S.c.2850 W 95th St Ste 301, Evergreen Park, IL 60805 Directions (708) 229-4160
3
Practice1620 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5000Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pmSaturday8:45am - 5:00pmSunday8:45am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best doc
About Dr. Sonya Kenkare, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1043508724
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois At Chicago / School of Public Health
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kenkare accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kenkare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kenkare works at
Dr. Kenkare has seen patients for Dry Skin, Impetigo and Dermatitis, and more.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kenkare. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kenkare, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kenkare appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.