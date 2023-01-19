Overview of Dr. Sonya Lee, MD

Dr. Sonya Lee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.