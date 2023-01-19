Dr. Sonya Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonya Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sonya Lee, MD
Dr. Sonya Lee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Penn Presbyterian Medical Center51 N 39th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-9775
- 2 823 S 9Th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147 Directions (267) 239-2725
Penn Medicine At University City-apothecary3737 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-7366
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Lee when looking for a gyno office that specializes in endometriosis. I'd had painful abdominal issues for years before another doctor at the office finally listened to my concerns. Fast forward to when Dr. Lee is operating on me and instead of endometriosis they find a benign tumor on my ovary, the size of a baseball (keep in mind ovaries are the size of a grape). She managed to save my ovary, and 6 months later I'm back to my usual sports and fully recovered. I cannot thank Dr. Lee enough for how well she treated me when I was in her care. She listened the whole time and took on the issue with a plan. My friends have had great experiences with her as well. I highly recommend the whole office.
About Dr. Sonya Lee, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1013944073
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
