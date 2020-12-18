Overview of Dr. Sonya Merriman, MD

Dr. Sonya Merriman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with South Georgia Medical Center.



Dr. Merriman works at Plastic Surgery Associates in Valdosta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.