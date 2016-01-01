Dr. Sonya Miles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonya Miles, MD
Overview of Dr. Sonya Miles, MD
Dr. Sonya Miles, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services.
Dr. Miles works at
Dr. Miles' Office Locations
Wesson Mothershed Eye Center3353 N Gloster St, Tupelo, MS 38804 Directions (662) 205-0039Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Mississippi Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sonya Miles, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1750581781
Education & Certifications
- Palmetto Health Richland
- University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miles works at
Dr. Miles has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Miles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miles.
