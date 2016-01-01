Overview of Dr. Sonya Miles, MD

Dr. Sonya Miles, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services.



Dr. Miles works at Wesson & Mothershed Eye Center in Tupelo, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.