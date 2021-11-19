Dr. Sonya Noor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonya Noor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sonya Noor, MD
Dr. Sonya Noor, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Calcutta Medical College and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Olean General Hospital.
Dr. Noor works at
Dr. Noor's Office Locations
-
1
Bevsa100 High St # C1, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 859-3301Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Olean General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independent Health
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Universal Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Noor?
I was very pleased with my visit to Dr. Noor. From the time I walked into her facility and met the receptionist I gained confidence in the practice. The receptionist was kind, very helpful and professional. The two technicians who performed my Doppler process were likewise knowledgeable and professional. Dr. Noor herself and the demeanor left me feeling that I was in good hands. The facility was clean and neat and my wait time was only 10-15 minutes. Totally acceptable.
About Dr. Sonya Noor, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Bengali and Hindi
- 1962481911
Education & Certifications
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- Calcutta Medical College
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Noor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Noor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Noor works at
Dr. Noor has seen patients for Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Atherosclerosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Noor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Noor speaks Bengali and Hindi.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Noor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.