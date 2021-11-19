Overview of Dr. Sonya Noor, MD

Dr. Sonya Noor, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Calcutta Medical College and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Olean General Hospital.



Dr. Noor works at Buffalo Endovascular and Vascular Surgical Associates in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Atherosclerosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.