Overview of Dr. Sonya Patel, DO

Dr. Sonya Patel, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine A College of Midwestern University and is affiliated with El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus, Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Patel works at Sonya S Patel DO in Los Gatos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tension Headache and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.