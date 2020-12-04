Dr. Sonya Patel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonya Patel, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sonya Patel, DO
Dr. Sonya Patel, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine A College of Midwestern University and is affiliated with El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus, Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
1
Sonya S Patel DO777 Knowles Dr Ste 10, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 374-4570
Hospital Affiliations
- El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. Dr. Patel listened to my issues and was very thorough and patient. To this day I'm incident free.
About Dr. Sonya Patel, DO
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- 1659360139
Education & Certifications
- University of California Irvine
- SUNY Stony Brook
- Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine A College of Midwestern University
- University Of California, Davis
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Tension Headache and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.