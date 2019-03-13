Overview

Dr. Sonya Sharpless, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They graduated from Queens University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.



Dr. Sharpless works at North Shore Advanced Surgery, SC in Lake Forest, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.