Dr. Sonya Tuerff, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.3 (24)
Map Pin Small Wilmington, DE
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sonya Tuerff, MD

Dr. Sonya Tuerff, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Lymphedema and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tuerff's Office Locations

  1. 1
    701 N Clayton St Ste 601, Wilmington, DE 19805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 533-5103
  2. 2
    Delaware Vascular and Vein Center LLC
    774 Christiana Rd Ste 109, Newark, DE 19713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 533-5103
  3. 3
    Ierardi Vascular Clinic LLC
    1815 W 13th St Ste 4, Wilmington, DE 19806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 533-5103
  4. 4
    Southern Colorado Vascular Surgery
    2222 N Nevada Ave Ste 5010, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 364-6487

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christiana Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Venous Insufficiency
Lymphedema
Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency
Lymphedema
Atherosclerosis

Treatment frequency



Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Sonya Tuerff, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1548373046
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NYU Langone Medical Center
    Residency
    • St Vincents Hosp & Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Surgery
