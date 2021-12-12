Dr. Sonya Tuerff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tuerff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonya Tuerff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sonya Tuerff, MD
Dr. Sonya Tuerff, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Lymphedema and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tuerff's Office Locations
- 1 701 N Clayton St Ste 601, Wilmington, DE 19805 Directions (302) 533-5103
2
Delaware Vascular and Vein Center LLC774 Christiana Rd Ste 109, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 533-5103
3
Ierardi Vascular Clinic LLC1815 W 13th St Ste 4, Wilmington, DE 19806 Directions (302) 533-5103
4
Southern Colorado Vascular Surgery2222 N Nevada Ave Ste 5010, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 364-6487
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Tuerff literally saved my life. I was not aware but I had TOS and I had an aneurysm from my aorta which caused all the clots in my left arm,which I was also not aware of,to burst in to thousands of tiny clots in my arm. I was rushed to my local hospital and then was transported to Christiana where Dr Tuerff took over my case. She is the only experienced TOS doctor around and she rushed me in to surgery to save my life. It was a very bumpy road after that first surgery,but she was amazing! I would not be alive if it wasn’t for her. Her after care was always up to par and she always went above and beyond for me. Highly recommend
About Dr. Sonya Tuerff, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, German
- 1548373046
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- St Vincents Hosp & Med Ctr
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
- Vascular Surgery
