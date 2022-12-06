Dr. Sonya Wexler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wexler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonya Wexler, MD
Overview of Dr. Sonya Wexler, MD
Dr. Sonya Wexler, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Dr. Wexler's Office Locations
Otolaryngology Plastic Surgery Associates, PC2100 N Broad St Ste 102, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sonya Wexler, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1841511565
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
