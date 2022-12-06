Overview of Dr. Sonya Wexler, MD

Dr. Sonya Wexler, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Wexler works at Otolaryngology Plastic Surgery Associates, PC in Lansdale, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.