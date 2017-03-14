Dr. Sonyoung Seo-Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seo-Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonyoung Seo-Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sonyoung Seo-Patel, MD
Dr. Sonyoung Seo-Patel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Seo-Patel works at
Dr. Seo-Patel's Office Locations
-
1
ProMedica Women's Services2150 W Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 291-2192
-
2
ProMedica Physicians Obstetrics I Gynecology - Perrysburg5180 Chappel Dr, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Directions (567) 585-0265
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Paramount
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr Patel...I was impressed with the whole experience...very patient friendly
About Dr. Sonyoung Seo-Patel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1124281134
Education & Certifications
- Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
Dr. Seo-Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seo-Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seo-Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seo-Patel works at
Dr. Seo-Patel has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seo-Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Seo-Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seo-Patel.
