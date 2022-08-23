Overview of Dr. Soo Abboud, MD

Dr. Soo Abboud, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Abboud works at Penn Medicine At University City-apothecary in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.