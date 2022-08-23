Dr. Soo Abboud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abboud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Soo Abboud, MD
Overview of Dr. Soo Abboud, MD
Dr. Soo Abboud, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Abboud's Office Locations
Penn Medicine At University City-apothecary3737 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Soo is a super hero. 3 months back I spent hours searching for best ENT and finally selected Dr. Soo and she lived upto her reputation. It took her just few minutes to identify the root cause and her prescription helped improve my condition, better than expected. I've never lined up for autographs of celebrities but would definitely do for hers. Doctors are real heroes!!!
About Dr. Soo Abboud, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1821033440
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abboud has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abboud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abboud has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abboud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
204 patients have reviewed Dr. Abboud. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abboud.
