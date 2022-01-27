Overview

Dr. Soo Kim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Abington, PA with other offices in Meadowbrook, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.