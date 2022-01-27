Dr. Soo Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Soo Kim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Colon & Rectal Associates, LTD1235 Old York Rd Ste G20, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Colon & Rectal Associates, LTD1650 Huntingdon Pike Ste 309, Meadowbrook, PA 19046 Directions
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CHAMPVA
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Meritain Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Kim is a wonderful surgeon, explains everything very well, and really listens to any questions or concerns.
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Korean
- Female
- 1184613838
- Ferguson Clinic/Grand Rapids Medical Education & Research Center
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- General Surgery
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
