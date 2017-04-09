Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soo Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Soo Kim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Locations
1
Digestive Disease Consultants1187 E Herndon Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 440-0450
2
Clovis Community Medical Center2755 Herndon Ave, Clovis, CA 93611 Directions (559) 324-4315
3
Wolf Epilepsy Center1189 E Herndon Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 440-0450
4
Fresno Community Hospital and Medical Center205 E River Park Cir Ste 160, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 433-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred by my primary care physician and was a patient of Dr. Kim's for 4 years until I moved out of the area. I found her to be very communicative about my disease, and what I might expect from it, both the best case and the worst case issues. PBC is considered to be an uncommon Liver disease, but she knew a lot about it. The only reason I found a new doctor was I moved out of the area, but she had recommendations for me in my new city.
About Dr. Soo Kim, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
