Dr. Soo Kim, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Soo Kim, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Lancaster General Hospital and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Kim works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Fair Lawn, NJ, Maywood, NJ, Oradell, NJ, Paramus, NJ, Lodi, NJ, Teaneck, NJ, Emerson, NJ and Saddle Brook, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B Deficiency and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hackensack
    360 Essex St Ste 203, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 381-6468
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Humg Med Geriatrics
    12-15 Saddle River Rd # 4317, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 381-6378
  3. 3
    Humg Med Geriatrics
    100 W Magnolia Ave, Maywood, NJ 07607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 381-6856
  4. 4
    Humg Med Geriatrics
    600 Kinderkamack Rd, Oradell, NJ 07649 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 381-6413
  5. 5
    Humg Med Geriatrics
    301 Union St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 381-6659
  6. 6
    Humg Med Geriatrics
    90 W Ridgewood Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 381-5977
  7. 7
    Humg Med Geriatrics
    260 S MAIN ST, Lodi, NJ 07644 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 384-1507
  8. 8
    Humg Med Geriatrics
    544 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 932-2450
  9. 9
    Humg Med Geriatrics
    100 Kinderkamack Rd, Emerson, NJ 07630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 381-6227
  10. 10
    Humg Med Geriatrics
    100 W Ridgewood Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 381-6303
  11. 11
    Humg Med Geriatrics
    300 Market St, Saddle Brook, NJ 07663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 903-0108

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Lancaster General Hospital
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes Type 2
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes Type 2

Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes Type 2
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arrhythmia Screening
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Bacteriuria Screening
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Density Scan
Breast Cancer Screening
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cancer Screening
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Dermatitis
Detoxification Evaluation
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Evaluation
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dipstick Urinalysis
Disability Evaluation
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Dyslexia Assessment
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Geriatric Assessment
Gonorrhea Screening
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Health Screening
Heart Disease
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Home Sleep Study
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Independent Educational Evaluation
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mammography
McMurray's Test
Melanoma Screening
Memory Evaluation
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mole Evaluation
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Pre-Operative Evaluation
Pregnancy Test
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Rapid Flu Test
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Skin Testing and Screening
Spinal and Postural Screening
STD Screening
Strep Test
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Syphilis Screening
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaccination
Vaginosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wellness Examination
Wheelchair Evaluation
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Down Syndrome
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Emphysema
Esophagitis
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 05, 2020
    Dr. Kim is highly intelligent and her explanations are clear. She takes into consideration your personality. My only complaint is she is often not available due to maternity leaves, which I don’t blame her for of course.
    Mary Laginestra — Aug 05, 2020
    About Dr. Soo Kim, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528353273
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Geriatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Soo Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kim works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Fair Lawn, NJ, Maywood, NJ, Oradell, NJ, Paramus, NJ, Lodi, NJ, Teaneck, NJ, Emerson, NJ and Saddle Brook, NJ. View the full addresses on Dr. Kim’s profile.

    Dr. Kim has seen patients for Vitamin B Deficiency and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Kim has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

