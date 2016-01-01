Overview of Dr. Soo Lee, MD

Dr. Soo Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Amsterdam, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Del Norseterte and is affiliated with Nathan Littauer Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.



Dr. Lee works at Jeremiah Benoit, MD PLLC in Amsterdam, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.