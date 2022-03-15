Overview of Dr. Soo Pak, MD

Dr. Soo Pak, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New City, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Nyack Hospital.



Dr. Pak works at Ophthalmology Partners of Rockland in New City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.