Dr. Soo Pak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Soo Pak, MD
Dr. Soo Pak, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New City, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Nyack Hospital.
Dr. Pak works at
Dr. Pak's Office Locations
-
1
Ophthalmology Partners of Rockland365 S Main St, New City, NY 10956 Directions (845) 634-2900
-
2
Ophthalmology Partners of Rockland112 Maple Ave, New City, NY 10956 Directions (845) 634-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Nyack Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. Great staff and Dr. Pak is very thorough and attentive.
About Dr. Soo Pak, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1851482228
Education & Certifications
- St Barnabas Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
- Yale-New Haven Hosp/Yale U Sch Med
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Yale University
