Dr. Soo Rhee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Soo Rhee, MD
Dr. Soo Rhee, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
Dr. Rhee works at
Dr. Rhee's Office Locations
1
Weill Cornell Medicine At Lower Manhattan156 William St, New York, NY 10038 Directions (646) 962-8450
2
Upper East Side525 E 68th St # STARR8, New York, NY 10065 Directions (646) 962-8450
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Saw Dr. Rhee for a 2nd opinion. She interviewed me in detail about my issue and included past doctors' evaluations from other portals. I'm very interested in the procedure she's recommending.
About Dr. Soo Rhee, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1255584090
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rhee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhee accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
102 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhee.
