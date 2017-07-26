Overview of Dr. Soochuen Kho, MD

Dr. Soochuen Kho, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Michigan|University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, Adventist Health Simi Valley, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kho works at West Coast ENT Head and Neck Surgery in Oxnard, CA with other offices in Thousand Oaks, CA and Simi Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.