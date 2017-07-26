Dr. Soochuen Kho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Soochuen Kho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Soochuen Kho, MD
Dr. Soochuen Kho, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Michigan|University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, Adventist Health Simi Valley, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kho works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kho's Office Locations
-
1
West Coast ENT Head and Neck Surgery1700 N Rose Ave Ste 460, Oxnard, CA 93030 Directions (805) 360-6677
-
2
West Coast ENT Head and Neck Surgery301 S Moorpark Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 360-6675
-
3
West Coast ENT Head and Neck Surgery2876 Sycamore Dr Ste 303, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 360-6676
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Adventist Health Simi Valley
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- Health Net
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kho?
I went to see Dr. Kho for my stuffy nose problems which had been bothered me for years. Sometime I could not break at night and I had to use my mouth to breath. Dr. Kho checked my nose and immediately identified the root cause of my problems and prescribed some medicine for me. After I finished the prescribed medicine, my symptoms were completely gone. I felt like a new person! I can't describe how happy I am and how grateful to Dr. Kho!
About Dr. Soochuen Kho, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1881626661
Education & Certifications
- University Of California
- University Of California
- University Of California
- University of Michigan|University of Michigan Medical School
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kho works at
Dr. Kho has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kho. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.