Dr. Soofia Khan, MD

Pediatric Gastroenterology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Soofia Khan, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. 

Dr. Khan works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Phoenix Children's Medical Group
    3370 S Mercy Rd Ste 121, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 605-3056

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Phoenix Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nausea
Constipation
Abdominal Pain
Nausea
Constipation
Abdominal Pain

Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Constipation
Abdominal Pain
Dysphagia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Down Syndrome
Esophagitis
Febrile Convulsion
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Itchy Skin
Lactose Intolerance
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Muscle Weakness
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pinworm
  View other providers who treat Pinworm
Pollen Allergy
Reflux Esophagitis
Vitamin D Deficiency
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    About Dr. Soofia Khan, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548529183
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Soofia Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khan works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Gilbert, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Khan’s profile.

    Dr. Khan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

