Dr. Soon Tan, MD
Overview of Dr. Soon Tan, MD
Dr. Soon Tan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with City Of Hope Helford Clinical Research Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.
Dr. Tan's Office Locations
Arthritis & Rheumatology Consultants Inc.488 E Santa Clara St Ste 104, Arcadia, CA 91006 Directions (626) 357-6808
Hospital Affiliations
- City Of Hope Helford Clinical Research Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve seen Dr. Tan for 3 yrs now for my lupus. He’s very thorough and caring.
About Dr. Soon Tan, MD
- Rheumatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861578569
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
- Rheumatology
Dr. Tan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tan has seen patients for Arthritis, Chondrocalcinosis and Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tan speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.
