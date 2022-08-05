Overview

Dr. Soordal Prakash, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from Kerala University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Prakash works at Sunshine Medical Center in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.