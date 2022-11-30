Dr. Khojasteh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soorena Khojasteh, MD
Dr. Soorena Khojasteh, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Lankenau Medical Center100 E Lancaster Ave, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (610) 658-1928
Maria C Bucco DO PC1088 W Baltimore Pike Ste 2104, Media, PA 19063 Directions (484) 227-0145
Paoli Hospital255 W Lancaster Ave, Paoli, PA 19301 Directions (484) 565-1020
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
He explained my treatment options and made me feel very comfortable. Dr. K cares about his patients and I know I'm in good hands with him and his pain management team.
- Pain Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English, Persian
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Anesthesiology, Pain Medicine and Pediatrics
Dr. Khojasteh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khojasteh has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khojasteh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khojasteh speaks Persian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Khojasteh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khojasteh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khojasteh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khojasteh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.