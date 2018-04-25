Dr. Sophia Afridi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Afridi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sophia Afridi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sophia Afridi, MD
Dr. Sophia Afridi, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio|Medical College Of Ohio and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Afridi works at
Dr. Afridi's Office Locations
ProMedica Physicians Jobst Vascular - Sylvania5700 Monroe St Unit 309, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 291-2003
Afridi & Hageman Doctors5705 Monclova Rd Ste 205, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 482-6800
Toledo2109 Hughes Dr Ste 450, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 824-1888
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Paramount
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wow this lady saved my life. She is one heck of a Doctor. Bed side manor. AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA+++++++++++++++++++
About Dr. Sophia Afridi, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1679861975
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Of Ohio|Medical College Of Ohio
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Afridi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Afridi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Afridi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Afridi works at
Dr. Afridi has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Afridi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Afridi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Afridi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Afridi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Afridi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.