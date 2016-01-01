See All Pediatricians in New York, NY
Dr. Sophia Chrisomalis Dring, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Sophia Chrisomalis Dring, MD

Pediatrics
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sophia Chrisomalis Dring, MD

Dr. Sophia Chrisomalis Dring, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Chrisomalis Dring works at CUIMC NewYork Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children s Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pediatric Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sheryl Jawetz, MD
Dr. Sheryl Jawetz, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Aykut Tugertimur, MD
Dr. Aykut Tugertimur, MD
5.0 (6)
View Profile
Dr. Rubin Cooper, MD
Dr. Rubin Cooper, MD
5.0 (3)
View Profile

Dr. Chrisomalis Dring's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC NewYork Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children s Hospital
    3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 426-5637

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acidosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Acidosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chrisomalis Dring?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sophia Chrisomalis Dring, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sophia Chrisomalis Dring, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chrisomalis Dring to family and friends

    Dr. Chrisomalis Dring's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chrisomalis Dring

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sophia Chrisomalis Dring, MD.

    About Dr. Sophia Chrisomalis Dring, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720113582
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • CT Chldns MC - U Conn
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sophia Chrisomalis Dring, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chrisomalis Dring is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chrisomalis Dring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chrisomalis Dring works at CUIMC NewYork Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children s Hospital in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Chrisomalis Dring’s profile.

    Dr. Chrisomalis Dring has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chrisomalis Dring.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chrisomalis Dring, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chrisomalis Dring appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sophia Chrisomalis Dring, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.