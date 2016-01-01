Dr. Sophia Chrisomalis Dring, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chrisomalis Dring is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sophia Chrisomalis Dring, MD
Overview of Dr. Sophia Chrisomalis Dring, MD
Dr. Sophia Chrisomalis Dring, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Chrisomalis Dring works at
Dr. Chrisomalis Dring's Office Locations
-
1
CUIMC NewYork Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children s Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions (877) 426-5637
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chrisomalis Dring?
About Dr. Sophia Chrisomalis Dring, MD
- Pediatrics
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1720113582
Education & Certifications
- CT Chldns MC - U Conn
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chrisomalis Dring accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chrisomalis Dring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chrisomalis Dring works at
Dr. Chrisomalis Dring has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chrisomalis Dring.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chrisomalis Dring, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chrisomalis Dring appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.