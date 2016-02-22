Dr. Sophia Hendrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hendrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sophia Hendrick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sophia Hendrick, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Temple, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple.
Locations
Baylor Scott and White Health Care Department of Dermatology2401 S 31st St Bldg 27, Temple, TX 76508 Directions (254) 724-6300
Ob-gyn Specialists of Knoxville PC814 E Woodland Ave, Knoxville, TN 37917 Directions (865) 531-0176
Knoxville Institute of Dermatology6516 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (865) 450-9361Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I think that Dr. Hendrick is one of the finest MD's that I have seen. She has been outstanding in her treatment of my skin cancers.
About Dr. Sophia Hendrick, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1396711248
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Med
- St Josephs Hosp
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hendrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hendrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hendrick has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Molluscum Contagiosum Infection and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hendrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hendrick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hendrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hendrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hendrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.