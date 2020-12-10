Dr. Sophia Hu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sophia Hu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sophia Hu, MD
Dr. Sophia Hu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY.
Dr. Hu's Office Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - Riverdale3050 Corlear Ave, Bronx, NY 10463 Directions (855) 854-4222
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent physician with high standards. She clearly explained the nodules growing on my thyroid. Properly asked for an additional consult with thyroid surgeon whether a biopsy was needed. Reviewed my historical thyroid sonograms from Roosevelt Hospital in order to establish baseline.
About Dr. Sophia Hu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1558770156
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.