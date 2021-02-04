Dr. Lubin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sophia Lubin, DO
Overview of Dr. Sophia Lubin, DO
Dr. Sophia Lubin, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Dr. Lubin works at
Dr. Lubin's Office Locations
Maimonides Medical Center4802 10th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-8317
Rosalyn Sandra Lee26 Court St, Brooklyn, NY 11242 Directions (718) 852-9180
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Peace, I had a wonderful birth at Maimodies hospital I must shout out loud about Dr.Lubin and the extraordinary care and consideration she gave to my client. She was warm and inviting she was open and approachable, she was so very professional without the coldness that can come with hospital environments. I was very very impressed. Over the many experiences and institutions, I have assisted women who look like me to give birth in this was the first time a doctor who looked like me delivered both baby and placenta with a soft tone, patience, gentleness, and such humanity every step of the way. The room had 1 doctor 1 nurse 1 doula 1 father, 1 mom, and 1 baby. What I witnessed is what I want for all moms to experience, it had the vibe of an home birth in that room, This family felt so blessed to have a team like she had to welcome their 1st born into the world into Dr. Lubin's hands. Mom did a great job. Days like this make me proud to be a birth worker even in a time like this.
About Dr. Sophia Lubin, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1659526085
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
