Overview of Dr. Sophia Masri, DPM

Dr. Sophia Masri, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science.



Dr. Masri works at Skin Care Center Of South Miami in South Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.