Dr. Sophia Meis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sophia Meis, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sophia Meis, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adena Regional Medical Center, Mount Carmel East and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Meis works at
Locations
-
1
Columbus Endocrinology4895 Olentangy River Rd Ste 100, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 457-7732
Hospital Affiliations
- Adena Regional Medical Center
- Mount Carmel East
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meis?
She is fantastic! Upfront and honest and expects the same from you. She will go out of way to help you but then you must do your part.
About Dr. Sophia Meis, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1568418408
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meis works at
Dr. Meis has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Meis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.