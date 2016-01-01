Dr. Moldavsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sophia Moldavsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sophia Moldavsky, MD
Dr. Sophia Moldavsky, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital and Lankenau Medical Center.
Dr. Moldavsky's Office Locations
Bryn Mawr Hospital130 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (484) 337-8820
Bryn Mawr Nephrology Assoc. Ltd.830 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 206, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 525-8110
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sophia Moldavsky, MD
- Nephrology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1043234438
Education & Certifications
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Nephrology
Dr. Moldavsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moldavsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moldavsky has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Acute Kidney Failure and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moldavsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moldavsky speaks Russian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Moldavsky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moldavsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moldavsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moldavsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.