Dr. Sophia Omoro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Omoro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sophia Omoro, MD
Overview of Dr. Sophia Omoro, MD
Dr. Sophia Omoro, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Covington, LA. They completed their fellowship with Tulane University School of Medicine
Dr. Omoro works at
Dr. Omoro's Office Locations
-
1
Ochsner Health Center - Covington1000 Ochsner Blvd, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 875-2828Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Midwest Surgical1003 Bellefontaine Ave Ste 125, Lima, OH 45804 Directions (419) 998-8207
Hospital Affiliations
- Lima Memorial Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Omoro?
About Dr. Sophia Omoro, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1336323609
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Omoro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Omoro accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Omoro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Omoro works at
Dr. Omoro has seen patients for Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Omoro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Omoro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Omoro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Omoro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Omoro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.