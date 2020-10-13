Overview of Dr. Sophia Palmer, MD

Dr. Sophia Palmer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Palmer works at Stony Brook Cardiology in Bronx, NY with other offices in Scarsdale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Adenomyosis and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.