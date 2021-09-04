Dr. Sophia Rangwala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rangwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sophia Rangwala, MD
Overview
Dr. Sophia Rangwala, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.
Dr. Rangwala works at
Locations
Mountain West Dermatology2655 LITTLE BOOKCLIFF DR, Grand Junction, CO 81501 Directions (303) 526-2800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is extremely knowledgeable and really cares about the patient. I felt treated with professionalism and I felt that she wanted what’s best for me. She took the time to explain everything in detail. The 2 issues I had were taken care of perfectly. I highly recommended Dr. Rangwala
About Dr. Sophia Rangwala, MD
- Dermatopathology
- English
- 1902164551
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University - Dermatopathology
- University of Colorado Anschutz - Dermatology
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Harvard University
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Dr. Rangwala has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rangwala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rangwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rangwala works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rangwala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rangwala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rangwala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rangwala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.