Dr. Shakur has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sophia Shakur, MD
Overview of Dr. Sophia Shakur, MD
Dr. Sophia Shakur, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.
Dr. Shakur works at
Dr. Shakur's Office Locations
-
1
Tidalhealth Peninsula100 E Carroll St, Salisbury, MD 21801 Directions (410) 912-6330MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Tidalhealth Specialty Care LLC1630 WOODBROOKE DR, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions (410) 912-6330
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shakur?
Genuine,caring absolutely astonishing and talented in her medical field neurosurgeon. Highly recommend to everyone.
About Dr. Sophia Shakur, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1336308071
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shakur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shakur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shakur works at
Dr. Shakur has seen patients for Subdural Hemorrhage, Brain Aneurysm and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shakur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shakur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shakur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shakur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shakur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.