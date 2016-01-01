Overview of Dr. Sophia Vogiatzidakis, DO

Dr. Sophia Vogiatzidakis, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Stratford, NJ.



Dr. Vogiatzidakis works at Rowan SOM, Dept of Obstetrics & Gynecology in Stratford, NJ with other offices in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Oophorectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.