Dr. Sophia Wu, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.9 (111)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sophia Wu, MD

Dr. Sophia Wu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.

Dr. Wu works at Weill Cornell Medicine At Lower Manhattan in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Weill Cornell Medicine At Lower Manhattan
    156 William St, New York, NY 10038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 962-2620

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Uterine Fibroids
Ovarian Cysts
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Uterine Fibroids
Ovarian Cysts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Gynecological Procedure Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Obstetric Procedures Chevron Icon
Obstetric Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Ameritas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 111 ratings
    Patient Ratings (111)
    5 Star
    (105)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 27, 2021
    I have been with Dr Wu for many years . I’ll make that 1.15 hr trip to the city to see her because it is hard to find a good doctor you are very comfortable with
    Peggy — Aug 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sophia Wu, MD
    About Dr. Sophia Wu, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1972567204
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Beth Israel Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sophia Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wu works at Weill Cornell Medicine At Lower Manhattan in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Wu’s profile.

    Dr. Wu has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    111 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

