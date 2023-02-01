Dr. Sophie Balzora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balzora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sophie Balzora, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sophie Balzora, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Balzora works at
Locations
-
1
Ambulatory Care West Side355 W 52nd St Fl 6, New York, NY 10019 Directions (646) 754-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Balzora?
Under Dr Balzora’s medical care, I felt complete faith and trust. Her knowledge, confidence, and empathy are so reassuring. The staff in the office are efficient, compassionate, and reliable. I highly recommended her.
About Dr. Sophie Balzora, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1487813994
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balzora has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balzora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balzora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balzora works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Balzora. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balzora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balzora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balzora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.