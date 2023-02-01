Overview

Dr. Sophie Balzora, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Balzora works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care West Side in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.