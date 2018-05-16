Dr. Bartsich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sophie Bartsich, MD
Overview of Dr. Sophie Bartsich, MD
Dr. Sophie Bartsich, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Glen Cove Hospital, Hospital For Special Surgery, Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Sophie Bartsich, MD, FACS635 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022 Directions (646) 599-2969
Plastic Surgery OF New York960 Park Ave, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 717-9200Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Glen Cove Hospital
- Hospital For Special Surgery
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Travelers
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing surgical vision for "what could be and should be". As a Healthcare Professional I have seen the results of many surgical procedures. As her patient, I can attest that Dr Bartsich does exceptional work. She is a perfectionist who assures that you know she values you, your surgical process and outcome. Absolutely pleased with my results!
About Dr. Sophie Bartsich, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, French
- 1255580130
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Cornell Univ
- New York and Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell Campus
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
Dr. Bartsich accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bartsich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bartsich speaks French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartsich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartsich.
