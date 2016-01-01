Overview of Dr. Sophie Two Hawk, MD

Dr. Sophie Two Hawk, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA and is affiliated with Avera Dells Area Hospital, Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center, Avera St. Benedict Health Center, Avera St. Luke's Hospital, Lakes Regional Healthcare, Osceola Community Hospital and Sanford Luverne Medical Center.



Dr. Two Hawk works at Avera Medical Group in Sioux Falls, SD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.