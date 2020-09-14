Dr. Sophie Liu, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sophie Liu, DPM
Overview of Dr. Sophie Liu, DPM
Dr. Sophie Liu, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Saint Charles, MO. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Progress West Hospital and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis.
Dr. Liu's Office Locations
Family Foot Care LLC1475 Kisker Rd Ste 260, Saint Charles, MO 63304 Directions (636) 928-4447Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Lake St. Louis Office300 Medical Plz Ste 122, Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367 Directions (636) 928-4447
Hospital Affiliations
- Progress West Hospital
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Her treatment healed a foot wound that I had for over two years. Very friendly and willing to explain her thoughts in detail. I am very confident in her ability to care for my issues. I have neuropathy and I'm diabetic. I also had an injury that happened on a Sunday. She took my call and had me text photos to give me a long distance diagnosis and got me into her office first thing the following morning. I really feel she cares and has been spot on with each of my issues.
About Dr. Sophie Liu, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu speaks Chinese.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
