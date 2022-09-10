Overview of Dr. Sophie Morse, MD

Dr. Sophie Morse, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Morse works at Children's Surgical Services in Summit, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.