Dr. Sophie Morse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sophie Morse, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sophie Morse, MD
Dr. Sophie Morse, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Morse works at
Dr. Morse's Office Locations
-
1
Carol G Simon Cancer Center99 Beauvoir Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 608-0078Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morse?
Dr Morse is the best!! Does anyone know where she went since laving Overlook in June? I've been searching but cant locate her.
About Dr. Sophie Morse, MD
- Hematology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1184787723
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania Hospital, Radiation Oncology
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morse works at
Dr. Morse has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Morse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.