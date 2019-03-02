See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Wilson, NC
Internal Medicine
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sopna Jacob, MD

Dr. Sopna Jacob, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilson, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Kottayam Med Coll, Kerala U and is affiliated with Wilson Medical Center.

Dr. Jacob works at Pulmonary Associates of Wilson in Wilson, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jacob's Office Locations

    Pulmonary Associates of Wilson
    1700 Tarboro St W Ste 200, Wilson, NC 27893
(252) 399-5310

  Wilson Medical Center

Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health
    Humana

    Mar 02, 2019
    I needed a primary care physician and after extensive research went with Dr. Jacob. She always has time to listen to me and offer alternatives rather than just writing another prescription. I never wait more than 10 minutes for a scheduled appointment. I also have never been turned away if showing up without an appointment. I highly recommend her if you are shopping for a new doctor that focuses on patients and not billable hours.
    Shawna in Wilson, NC — Mar 02, 2019
    Wyckoff Heights Hospital
    Kottayam Med Coll, Kerala U
    Internal Medicine
    Dr. Sopna Jacob, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacob is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jacob has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jacob accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Jacob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jacob works at Pulmonary Associates of Wilson in Wilson, NC. View the full address on Dr. Jacob’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacob. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacob.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacob, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacob appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

