Dr. Sora Hahn-Navas, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (49)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sora Hahn-Navas, MD

Dr. Sora Hahn-Navas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from U Nuestra Senora Del Rosario.

Dr. Hahn-Navas works at San Antonio Eye Center in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Hahn-Navas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    San Antonio Eye Center PA
    800 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 396-8972
  2. 2
    Harris Optical Southside
    2119 Commercial Ave, San Antonio, TX 78221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 922-0604
  3. 3
    San Antonio Eye Center
    14807 SAN PEDRO AVE, San Antonio, TX 78232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 226-6169

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 17, 2022
    Excellent Dr, very knowledgeable. Beautiful bedside manor. Very caring, takes her time and explains everything to my level.
    Sally De Los Santos — Dec 17, 2022
    Dr. Hahn-Navas' Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Hahn-Navas

    About Dr. Sora Hahn-Navas, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese, Korean and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1548441744
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • USC
    Residency
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio|University of Texas, San Antonio
    Internship
    • Maryland General Hospital|Maryland General Hospital, University Of Maryland
    Medical Education
    • U Nuestra Senora Del Rosario
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sora Hahn-Navas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hahn-Navas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hahn-Navas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hahn-Navas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hahn-Navas works at San Antonio Eye Center in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hahn-Navas’s profile.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Hahn-Navas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hahn-Navas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hahn-Navas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hahn-Navas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

