Overview

Dr. Sorab Italia, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Kirksville College of Osteopathic and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West and Houston Methodist West Hospital.



Dr. Italia works at West Houston Family Practice Associates in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.