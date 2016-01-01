See All Psychiatrists in Bridgeville, PA
Dr. Soraya Radfar, MD

Psychiatry
1.4 (32)
Map Pin Small Bridgeville, PA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Soraya Radfar, MD

Dr. Soraya Radfar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bridgeville, PA. They graduated from ISFAHAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.

Dr. Radfar works at Chartiers Mental Hlth & Red Ctr in Bridgeville, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Radfar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chartiers Center
    437 Railroad St, Bridgeville, PA 15017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 221-3302
  2. 2
    Soraya Z Radfar MD
    20 Cedar Blvd Ste 203, Pittsburgh, PA 15228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Clair Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (28)
    About Dr. Soraya Radfar, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306832662
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Francis Med Center
    Medical Education
    • ISFAHAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Soraya Radfar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Radfar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Radfar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Radfar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Radfar. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Radfar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Radfar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Radfar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.