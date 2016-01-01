Overview of Dr. Soraya Radfar, MD

Dr. Soraya Radfar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bridgeville, PA. They graduated from ISFAHAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.



Dr. Radfar works at Chartiers Mental Hlth & Red Ctr in Bridgeville, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.