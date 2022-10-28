Dr. Ross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soraya Ross, MD
Overview
Dr. Soraya Ross, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Ross works at
Locations
Robert M. Karns M.d. A Medical Corporation8920 Wilshire Blvd Ste 321, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 888-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ross is one of the best doctors I have ever been to. She listens, ask the right questions and gets you better. I trust her completely.
About Dr. Soraya Ross, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1649209628
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
